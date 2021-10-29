Ethereum cryptocurrency has another record – capitalization exceeded $ 510 billion – OfficeLife

The second largest cryptocurrency has crossed the $ 4.4 thousand mark per coin. This is another record for ether, the capitalization of which now exceeds $ 510 billion.

data CoinDesk, the maximum ether was $ 4.402 thousand per coin. Later, the cryptocurrency slowed down a little and traded slightly above $ 4.35 thousand.

Ethereum is considered the most used blockchain, which is driving the price of ether higher. Its protocol serves as the basis for popular projects such as MakerDAO and Uniswap. More than 3000 decentralized applications known as Dapps are powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

Recently, the developer of Ethereum 2.0 Preston Van Loon announced that the Altair network update, a key one for Ethereum 2.0, has been activated, which promises to change the network infrastructure and write off traditional mining to history.

Against the background of the growth of ether, other tokens are gaining in price. The situation is fueling the expectations of analysts who put the superiority of altcoin over bitcoin. Over the past 12 months broadcast

took off by almost 1000%, while Bitcoin only by 380%. There was even a definition of “alt-season”, which is associated with the beginning of the next rally on the air.