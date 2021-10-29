Ethereum hits new all-time high

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, hit an all-time high on Friday. Its value rose 2.6% to $ 4,400, surpassing the previous record of $ 4,380 set on May 12. This happened more than a week after Bitcoin set its own record of $ 67,016.

Against the background of the growth of the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum has risen in price by more than 60% compared to the low at the end of September. Cryptocurrency capitalization is now more than $ 514 billion, and its market share has grown to 18.8%.

“It won’t surprise me if we break ahead in trade in Europe and the US,” – said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage company Pepperstone in Melbourne, noting that the cryptocurrency has gained momentum. He added that the recent technical update of the Ethereum network could help the growth.

In early August, the London update was launched on the Ethereum network, which was performed on block 12,965,000. In this regard, the mechanism for calculating transaction fees has completely changed.

At the same time, the biggest growth is currently observed in the “meme” cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, the price of which soared by about 160% this week. It is the eighth largest cryptocurrency market by capitalization. Shiba Inu is a by-product of dogecoin, created as a satire on the cryptocurrency hype.