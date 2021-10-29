Ethereum price renewed its all-time high :: RBC.Crypto

Altcoin has risen in price by 8% per day, its market capitalization exceeded $ 514 billion

On Friday, October 29, the Ethereum rate on the Binance crypto exchange updated its historic maximum, rising above $ 4.4 thousand. As of 9:40 Moscow time, altcoin is trading at $ 4.3 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 8%. Capitalization of the asset exceeded $ 514 billion, and its market share reached 18.8%.

In early August, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Since August 5, 669.4 thousand ETH worth $ 2.9 billion have been burned, according to ultrasound.money. The average burning rate at the moment is 5.5 ETH per minute, worth $ 23.8 thousand.

