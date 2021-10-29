Ethereum price renews high above $ 4400

On Friday, October 29, the quotes of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization renewed their all-time high, exceeding the $ 4400 mark.

Over the past 24 hours, the asset has risen in price by 8.2%, according to CoinGecko. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $ 4325. Market cap – $ 512.6 billion

Bitstamp’s hourly ETH / USD chart. Data: TradingView.

On October 27, Ethereum 2.0 developer Preston Wanlong announced a successful upgrade to the Beacon Chain called Altair.

Finality was uninterrupted and participation dropped as low as 93.3% in the first Altair epoch (exact number to be confirmed). Participation is now above 95%. – prestonvanloon.eth (@preston_vanloon) October 27, 2021

At the end of September, his colleague Danny Ryan said that “the update will provide basic consensus support for light clients, clarify incentive accounting in the network, fix some problems with validator rewards and adjust the level of penalties in accordance with EIP-2982.”

On October 21, the Ethereum price at the moment reached $ 4375, the coin set the previous record in May – then the quotes reached $ 4350.

Recall that billionaire Mark Cuban said that Ethereum has the largest investment potential among the leading digital assets.

The founder of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, Vitalik Buterin, admitted the superiority of his project over bitcoin as a defensive asset.

