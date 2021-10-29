Ethereum Rises To Record, Crypto Activists Rejoice

The second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum, rose to a record high amid growing demand for its blockchain network, Forbes.ru reports.

The price of the cryptocurrency increased to $ 4403 / coin (+ 3.5%), the price surpassed $ 4403 / coin. Ethereum had its previous high in May. Altcoin, which is inferior to Bitcoin, has also risen in price, which happened against the background of the growing use of its native Ethereum network for most transactions with digital currency, from non-fungible tokens (NFT) to decentralized financing applications, writes Bloomberg.

Other tokens, including Binance Coin and Solana, have also risen in price, and this has caused a revision of expectations regarding the superiority of altcoins over bitcoin. Ethereum has become a ubiquitous blockchain in the crypto market, its protocol serves as the basis for popular projects such as MakerDAO and Uniswap.

There are over 3,000 decentralized applications known as Dapps running on the Ethereum blockchain. From the first days of the week, the Altair network was updated, as reported by Ethereum 2.0 developer Preston Van Loon on Twitter. Altair is one of the key updates for Ethereum 2.0, and is expected to change the network infrastructure, which should make cryptocurrency mining obsolete.

A week earlier, a network update was awaiting, and the world’s second largest cryptocurrency has grown by 10% since October 19. Bitcoin has declined by 3%, ether has surpassed the alternative digital tokens Binance Coin and Cardano.

Polkadot and Solana have shown high performance in terms of cryptocurrency investments in 2021. According to crypto activists, the new rally in ether speaks of a new investment season in digital currencies, which has been optimistically called the “alt season.” Ether soared by almost 1000% in a year, which turned out to be even higher than the jump in Bitcoin in the same time (+ 380%).

