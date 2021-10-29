https://ria.ru/20211029/es-1756853645.html

EU recommended lifting travel restrictions to four countries

BRUSSELS, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The EU has added Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru to the list of countries with which it is recommended to lift restrictions on travel to the list of countries with which it is recommended to lift restrictions on travel, according to a statement issued by the Council of the European Union. 20 countries now appear on the European list: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Columbria, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, UAE, Uruguay, as well as China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

