https://ria.ru/20211029/es-1756853645.html
EU recommended lifting travel restrictions to four countries
EU recommended lifting travel restrictions to four countries – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
EU recommended lifting travel restrictions to four countries
The EU, in connection with the improvement of the situation with COVID, added Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru to the list of countries with which it was recommended to lift travel restrictions … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T13: 49
2021-10-29T13: 49
2021-10-29T13: 56
spread of coronavirus
Colombia
Peru
European Union
Argentina
coronavirus covid-19
news – tourism
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755782094_0:151:2916:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_f0ef1f040789c2823cec4b2101dc318a.jpg
BRUSSELS, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The EU has added Argentina, Colombia, Namibia and Peru to the list of countries with which it is recommended to lift restrictions on travel to the list of countries with which it is recommended to lift restrictions on travel, according to a statement issued by the Council of the European Union. 20 countries now appear on the European list: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Columbria, Jordan, Kuwait, Namibia, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, UAE, Uruguay, as well as China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity.
https://ria.ru/20200728/1575052058.html
Colombia
Peru
Argentina
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755782094_164-0:2752:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_705f1e2394e43ec5f896836da53e6a4d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Colombia, Peru, EU, Argentina, COVID-19 coronavirus, news – tourism
EU recommended lifting travel restrictions to four countries