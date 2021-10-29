Euro may fall to $ 1.10 due to ECB distrust – Danske Bank

Avatar: otakot .. screwed in the ass .. so skt) everything is as it was) FRS will now determine the fate of the entire world economy!

Kapusta: danske bank also sees a head off for weeks))

but I’m starting to doubt her, to be honest …

The worst thing is that before the neckline and shorts are scary. And it is high enough, the feet are long.

Kapusta: for a Jew it’s two figs higher. Pure filth. And from all the irons they persuade to buy Bitcoin.

Kapusta: Now, the most backward segments of the population ask me whether it is worth buying crypto … I wonder if cryptocurrencies gasp, where all this money supply will rush.

Forex Guru: and before the most advanced strata asked you?) you go out into the garden, and there are ministers, but bankers with professors – tanya! buy bitcoin or not !?)

Forex Guru: .. and you them – schA,! I’ll see if it’s discharged through zero or not)

Forex Guru🙂

Sandman1977: Kapusta (16:42), so soon the pestle

Avatar: Kapusta (16:42), if they gasp where will the money supply come from?) Imagine you have 100 bitcoins and we agree that they cost 60 thousand dollars each, I’m ready to buy) and tomorrow I don’t want to buy bitcoin from you I don’t want either 60 or 1 dollar at all and that’s it) bitcoin now costs 0) where does the money supply come from?) the money uploaded to the crypt will simply “burn” because they essentially no longer exist) although maybe I don’t understand something)

Avatar: it’s like .. how much is a ticket mmm?) after you give your money to Mavrodiy .. they remain with him) and all further resale of these pieces of paper to each other with an increase in the price tag does not create real additional value .. it’s just a bubble with air inside )

Kapusta: Sandman1977 (16:56), yes, like in a joke

Kapusta: Avatar (17:06), I’m backward, I finally don’t want bitcoins, at any price

Kapusta: well, lose it, I look very conservative with my forex as a supprotyff of crypto traders

Kapusta: left

Happymorning: that’s all the signals up the main (c) McDonald’s employee)

Jannbel: fig waved … out of the blue.

Happymorning: why flat? yesterday we finished off the rest of the orders from above, today we finished off the rest of the orders from the bottom

zowik: it’s time to go up ..

Sea: Oh, not ripe, Tanya left.

That’s when the Asian assistants start asking her and Petrovna at the entrance to take or not take the crypt, then it’s definitely “time”.

Cfnc: Happymorning (17:55), well, I gru … There was such a chance. He was, in general, extremely logical, but, to be honest, I repeat, I didn’t really believe it yesterday, do you remember, I grilled

Cfnc: Happymorning (19:16), this is a logical close of the month and, more importantly, of the month, from the standpoint of strength

Happymorning: .1530 start of long positions, either from a double bottom we go up, or from .1590 further sale of the main

Happymorning: I think it’s still the second option

Avatar: here either the start of the missile at the Fed on Wednesday or the start will be somewhere at 1.05 not earlier))