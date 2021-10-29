Evelina Bledans repeated the image of Angelina Jolie in the film “Melefisenta”

The artist stressed that she had long dreamed of reincarnating as a witch from a fairy tale.

Evelina Bledans. Photo: Instagram.com/bledans

In the latest publications of the personal microblogging of actress Evelina Bledans, a record appeared in which the celebrity boasted a truly Hollywood image on Halloween. Previously, in such a suit, you could see Angelina Jolie.

Recall that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt starred in the movie “Maleficent”. There, the actress appeared in the form of a witch with horns on her head. It was in such a suit that Evelina Bledans appeared at a metropolitan party.

“And yet I tried on Maleficent’s look through the party. I understand that the holiday is devilish, but all women are actresses at heart and are happy to experiment, ”Bledans shared her emotions.

Evelina, with bright lips and a handbag, put leather horns on her head. The actress complemented the outfit with a shiny night-colored raincoat and a velvet dress.

Evelina Bledans. Photo: Instagram.com/bledans
Evelina Bledans dressed up as Maleficent. Photo: Instagram.com/bledans

We will remind, earlier Alena Vodonaeva also had fun at the holiday in honor of Halloween. The TV presenter chose the image of the Addams Family’s eldest daughter for a scary party. The celebrity brought a jar of poison with her to scare the haters.

