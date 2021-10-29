Evelina Bledans repeated the image of Angelina Jolie in the film “Melefisenta”

The artist stressed that she had long dreamed of reincarnating as a witch from a fairy tale.

In the latest publications of the personal microblogging of actress Evelina Bledans, a record appeared in which the celebrity boasted a truly Hollywood image on Halloween. Previously, in such a suit, you could see Angelina Jolie.

Recall that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt starred in the movie “Maleficent”. There, the actress appeared in the form of a witch with horns on her head. It was in such a suit that Evelina Bledans appeared at a metropolitan party.

“And yet I tried on Maleficent’s look through the party. I understand that the holiday is devilish, but all women are actresses at heart and are happy to experiment, ”Bledans shared her emotions.

Evelina, with bright lips and a handbag, put leather horns on her head. The actress complemented the outfit with a shiny night-colored raincoat and a velvet dress.

We will remind, earlier Alena Vodonaeva also had fun at the holiday in honor of Halloween. The TV presenter chose the image of the Addams Family’s eldest daughter for a scary party. The celebrity brought a jar of poison with her to scare the haters.

