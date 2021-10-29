https://ria.ru/20211029/gubernator-1756783175.html
Ex-governor of New York accused of “violent touching”
Ex-governor of New York accused of “violent touching” – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Ex-governor of New York accused of “violent touching”
The former governor of the American state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was accused of “violent touching”: a lawsuit was filed against him, which states that he … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T02: 42
2021-10-29T02: 42
2021-10-29T02: 49
in the world
USA
joe biden
andrew cuomo (governor of new york)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/144694/78/1446947853_0:126:3403:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_102083337a5800abfff6f6fae57f7752.jpg
NEW YORK, September 29 – RIA Novosti. Former governor of the American state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was accused of “violent touching”: a lawsuit was filed against him, which says that he “intentionally and with illegal purpose” touched a woman’s breasts. The document, which was signed by investigator Amy Kowalski, says, that she accuses Cuomo of committing an offense at the governor’s residence on December 7, 2020 – “violent touching.” According to the investigator, Cuomo committed these actions “in order to humiliate and satisfy his sexual desires.” former assistant to Cuomo Brittany Commiso. According to the press, violent touching is an offense that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. Cuomo lost his post as governor due to harassment charges reported by 11 women who worked with him over the years. Cuomo, who stepped down in the fall, denied the charges, saying the attacks against him were purely political. He also said that his penchant for tactile contact was friendly and devoid of sexual connotation. However, Cuomo nevertheless apologized to the women; US President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and senators from New York called for his resignation.
https://ria.ru/20211027/tsukerberg-1756424321.html
https://rsport.ria.ru/20211001/domogatelstva-1752594811.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/144694/78/1446947853_0 0:3361:2520_1920x0_80_0_0_f922a5ad84094d712df390f6ec11e8c0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, usa, joe biden, andrew cuomo (governor of new york)
Ex-governor of New York accused of “violent touching”
The document, which was signed by investigator Amy Kowalski, says that she accuses Cuomo of committing an offense at the governor’s residence on December 7, 2020 – “violent touching.”
“On the aforementioned day, at the mentioned place and at the mentioned time, Andrew Cuomo deliberately and with illegal purpose forcibly put his hand under the victim’s blouse and placed it on the private part of the body,” the text says.
According to the investigator, these actions were performed by Cuomo “in order to humiliate and satisfy his sexual desires.”
October 27, 09:38 AM
Zuckerberg and his wife are sued for harassment
According to media reports, we are talking about the former assistant to Cuomo Brittany Commiso. According to the press, violent touching is an offense that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Cuomo lost his post as governor due to harassment allegations reported by 11 women who worked with him over the years. Cuomo, who stepped down in the fall, denied the charges, saying the attacks against him were purely political. He also said that his penchant for tactile contact was friendly and devoid of sexual connotation. However, Cuomo apologized to the women.
American trainer accused of sexual harassment