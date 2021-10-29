https://ria.ru/20211029/gubernator-1756783175.html

Ex-governor of New York accused of “violent touching”

NEW YORK, September 29 – RIA Novosti. Former governor of the American state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was accused of “violent touching”: a lawsuit was filed against him, which says that he “intentionally and with illegal purpose” touched a woman’s breasts. The document, which was signed by investigator Amy Kowalski, says, that she accuses Cuomo of committing an offense at the governor’s residence on December 7, 2020 – “violent touching.” According to the investigator, Cuomo committed these actions “in order to humiliate and satisfy his sexual desires.” former assistant to Cuomo Brittany Commiso. According to the press, violent touching is an offense that carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. Cuomo lost his post as governor due to harassment charges reported by 11 women who worked with him over the years. Cuomo, who stepped down in the fall, denied the charges, saying the attacks against him were purely political. He also said that his penchant for tactile contact was friendly and devoid of sexual connotation. However, Cuomo nevertheless apologized to the women; US President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and senators from New York called for his resignation.

