Ex-police officers in the Moscow region were convicted of beating a Dagestani to death :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich / Global Look Press



The Orekhovo-Zuevsky city court passed a guilty verdict on three former officers of the 2nd police department of the Orekhovo-Zuevskoye Municipal Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They were found guilty of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, resulting in the death of the victim by negligence and abuse of office. This is reported by the prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region.

“The court established that on the evening of April 11, 2019, the attackers, being on Gagarin Street in the city of Orekhovo-Zuevo, beaten a native of Dagestan. The victim died from his injuries in a medical facility, ”the supervisory authority added.

According to the investigation, the former police officers – Blinov, Shishkanov and Popov – drew attention to a quarrel at the bus stop during which one of the men hit the other. The law enforcers decided to detain the violator of the order, but did not introduce themselves as police officers and did not explain the reason for the arrest.

“They began to perform actions aimed at restricting the movement of the man, applied physical force to him, grabbing his arms and neck. After the man resisted, the police kicked and punched him multiple times in the head and body. After the beating, police officers dragged the victim to the metal fence of the front garden at the entrance of the house, where they left him and fled from the scene, ”Olga Vradiy, senior assistant to the head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region, told RBC.

The victim was taken to hospital with a closed craniocerebral injury. He passed away a week later. The Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region clarifies that the investigation of the criminal case was complicated by the volume of investigative actions. Interrogations of about 40 witnesses were checked, 12 face-to-face confrontations and testimony were checked on the spot, 15 examinations were organized, including forensic, medico-forensic, and genetic examinations. As a result, the data obtained formed the basis of the accusation.

The court sentenced Blinov to nine years in prison, Shishkanov to seven years in prison, Popov to eight years in prison with a ban on holding certain positions for two years. They will have to serve their sentence in a maximum security penal colony. Also, the convicts will have to pay 600 thousand rubles. as compensation for moral damage.