Ex-President of Poland charged with perjury
The ex-president of Poland was charged with perjury – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Ex-President of Poland charged with perjury
Former President of Poland, Nobel laureate Lech Walesa was charged with perjury about his cooperation with the special services during the … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
WARSAW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Former Polish President, Nobel laureate Lech Walesa was charged with perjury about his cooperation with the special services during the Polish People's Republic (PPR), according to the Institute for National Remembrance. Suspicions that Walesa, being the leader of the Polish opposition, the head of the Solidarity trade union, collaborated with the Polish Security Service (SB), arose after a folder with documents was found in the house of the deceased former Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, General Czeslaw Kischak, which contained documents allegedly signed by Walesa. From these documents, it followed that Walesa collaborated with the Security Service and had the pseudonym "Bolek." In the framework of the initiated criminal case, Walesa testified in 2016, where he claimed that he had not signed the documents found on the deceased general and had not cooperated with the Security Service of the People's Republic of Poland. "Lech Walesa has been charged with perjury. The case concerns the statements of the ex-president about falsification of his signatures under the documents of the Security Service," the Institute of National Remembrance said. The report states that "the credibility of Lech Walesa's testimony undermines the opinion of experts in the field of graphology, who showed that the documents found in the files of a secret Security Service officer with the pseudonym "Bolek", including a commitment to cooperate with the Security Service, receipts for receiving money and messages are genuine." It is noted that a group of experts analyzed 158 documents from a folder found in General Kischak's possession allegedly signed by Walesa with more than 140 documents, "which, from 1963 to 2016, undoubtedly, was personally written or signed by Walesa." In particular, a handwritten commitment to cooperation with the Security Service dated December 21, 1970, 17 handwritten receipts for receiving money for information provided to the Security Service officers were examined. Giving false testimony is a crime under article 233 paragraph 1 of the Polish Criminal Code, for which there is a penalty of imprisonment for a term of three months to eight years.
Poland
