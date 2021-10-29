https://ria.ru/20211029/obvinenie-1756880922.html

Ex-President of Poland charged with perjury

WARSAW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Former Polish President, Nobel laureate Lech Walesa was charged with perjury about his cooperation with the special services during the Polish People’s Republic (PPR), according to the Institute for National Remembrance. “, collaborated with the Polish Security Service (SB), arose after a folder with documents was found in the house of the deceased former Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, General Czeslaw Kischak, which contained documents allegedly signed by Walesa. From these documents, it followed that Walesa collaborated with the Security Service and had the pseudonym “Bolek.” In the framework of the initiated criminal case, Walesa testified in 2016, where he claimed that he had not signed the documents found on the deceased general and had not cooperated with the Security Service of the People’s Republic of Poland. ” Lech Walesa has been charged with perjury. The case concerns the statements of the ex-president about falsification of his signatures under the documents of the Security Service, “the Institute of National Remembrance said. which showed that the documents found in the folders of the secret Security Service officer with the pseudonym “Bolek”, including the obligation to cooperate with the Security Service, receipts of money and intelligence messages, are genuine. ” found in the possession of General Kischak with the alleged signature of Walesa with more than 140 documents, “which were undoubtedly personally written or signed by Walesa between 1963 and 2016”. In particular, a handwritten obligation to cooperate with the Security Service dated December 21, 1970, 17 handwritten receipts for receiving money for the information provided to the Security Service officers were examined. imprisonment for a term of three months to eight years.

