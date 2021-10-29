Experts assessed negatively the chances of Europe for economic recovery

The eurozone economy continues to actively recover, said the chairman of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde following a meeting held on Thursday, October 28.

She noted that the financial conditions in the euro area for companies, consumers and the public sector are now quite comfortable. According to her, a favorable business environment can be maintained through the current Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). But the volume of monthly buybacks will decline.

“We continue to believe that favorable financial conditions can be maintained with a relatively more moderate pace of asset repurchases than in the second and third quarters of this year,” Lagarde clarified.

The head of the ECB expects that the pace of economic growth will exceed the pre-pandemic level by the end of this year.

“The economic impact of the pandemic has weakened significantly as restrictions were lifted as a result of successful health interventions and high vaccination rates,” Lagarde said.

Let’s remind, according to the forecast of the European Commission, the economy of the eurozone will grow this year by 4.8%, last year the GDP of the eurozone decreased by 6.6%. At the end of 2019, the eurozone economy grew by 1.2%.

Meanwhile, Lagarde noted two reasons that could slow down the economic recovery. Firstly, these are the sharply increased prices for energy resources. Secondly, inflation is still high. “Inflation has accelerated to 3.4% in September. We expect inflation to rise even more this year, ”Lagarde was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As a result, the regulator announced the preservation of the main parameters of the monetary policy. The Central Bank will continue to repurchase assets under the asset repurchase program at least until March 2022 inclusive. So far, the volume of PEPP has remained at the same level – € 1.85 trillion. The ECB also kept the base interest rate on loans – at zero, the rate on deposits – at minus 0.5%.

Behind bounce bounce

In September, Lagarde was more optimistic than now, assessed the prospects of the European economy. “The rebound phase in the process of economic recovery is intensifying,” the head of the ECB said at the time. She attributed the rapid rebound to successes in covid vaccination. “More than 70% of adult Europeans are fully vaccinated, the economy as a whole has reopened, allowing consumers to increase spending and companies to ramp up production,” Lagarde said.

In fact, in the European economy, everything is much worse than the head of the ECB says, says Sergei Suverov, a leading economist at the Arikapital investment company. “Inflation is at a multi-year low, almost the entire region is on the verge of an energy crisis. Gas prices reached an unprecedented level of $ 2000 per thousand cubic meters in the first decade of October, and although they have now dropped from their peak values, the Europeans are obviously expecting an increase in tariffs for housing and communal services and electricity by 2-3 times, ”says Suverov.

And the rise in tariffs will lead to an increase in prices for many goods and services.

“That is, inflation is likely to increase, and this may force the ECB to more aggressively tighten monetary policy with risks to economic growth and welfare of the population,” the expert predicts.

Long-term peaks in inflation negatively affect the mood of European consumers and can add negative, agrees the chief analyst of Sovcombank Mikhail Vasiliev. “In the eurozone, annual inflation in September jumped to a 13-year high of 3.4%. There are risks that inflation will be longer and higher than the ECB expects, ”Vasiliev says.

In addition, the governments of the southern countries of the eurozone (Greece, Spain, Italy) remain strongly dependent on financing budget deficits through the redemption of their bonds by the European regulator “The ECB is still gradually reducing the bond buyback program, which translates into an increase in the cost of loans to governments. From March next year, the ECB will completely stop the pandemic QE, which could potentially provoke problems in the most economically weak countries of the eurozone in terms of financing deficits, ”says Vasiliev.

Covid will force to rewrite forecasts

Not all is well with the response to the pandemic. “Vaccines do not keep pace with new strains of coronavirus, which can reanimate business restrictions with all the ensuing consequences for the pace of recovery growth and overly optimistic forecasts,” Suverov said.

Pyotr Pushkarev, chief analyst at TeleTrade, is confident that there will be no problems with statistically formal indicators like GDP.

“Such indicators will definitely be in openwork by the end of the year, exactly as Madame Lagarde promised to all. It is another matter that any figures for economic growth, when they are calculated only in monetary terms, and not in kind, are deceptive, ”says Pushkarev.

Both the ECB and the European Commission have repeatedly revised their forecasts for GDP growth in the range from 4.3% to 4.8% in recent months, the expert recalls. “Inflation forecasts have also been rewritten. The official price increase in the eurozone is from 3.4% to 3.7%, but these figures are striking in their modesty most residents of European countries and businessmen who see how much the price of gasoline and gas, electricity has risen, and that prices in supermarkets for most common products have risen. for the year at least 15%, and not over 3%, ”says Pushkarev.

He suggests taking into account the Producer Price Index (PPI), which reflects changes in wholesale prices, which is 13.4%. Only this indicator should be used to assess the real state of the economy and its chances of returning to the dock-like level, says Pushkarev.

Vadim Merkulov, director of the analytical department at Freedom Finance, believes that Lagarde’s forecasts will come true when comparing the volume of the economy. “The level of GDP in 2019 amounted to $ 13363 billion, in 2020 the GDP was estimated at $ 12.933 billion, and the consensus forecast of analysts for this year is $ 13000-13300 billion. That is, Lagarde’s projected values ​​are likely to be achieved,” says Merkulov.

Russia and the United States have already restored the pre-crisis GDP, but it is not yet very clear whether Europe will succeed, concludes Vasiliev from Sovcombank.