Experts tell how Moscow can respond to calls from Vilnius to NATO

Lithuania, represented by Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis, called on NATO to strengthen the military potential of the alliance on the eastern border with Russia.

For example, the diplomat turned to Karen Donfried, Assistant to the Head of the US State Department for European and Eurasian Affairs, with whom they discussed “multifaceted threats to Russia” and “a hybrid attack on Belarus.” According to the Lithuanian minister, NATO is a key player capable of containing these two countries.

Political scientist Aleksandr Nosovich in his commentary to Gazeta.Ru called the statement of the Lithuanian minister part of a trend that has not changed for decades.

“Such statements are becoming routine not only for the leadership of Lithuania, but also for Poland, Latvia and Estonia. This leads to an increase in the contingent of troops of NATO countries near the Russian borders. This is an algorithm incorporated into the foreign policy of Lithuania and its closest neighbors, ”the political scientist said.

The expert recalled that this week the third NATO air base appeared on the territory of the Baltic States – on October 23, the alliance introduced the Lielvarde military airfield in southeastern Latvia into full-scale use. It is known that it is capable of receiving aircraft at any time of the day and in any weather conditions.

It is known that the first on it will be the F-16 fighters of the Danish Air Force, and later there will be NATO military transport aircraft and long-range reconnaissance drones.

On October 27, Russian Foreign Ministry Speaker Maria Zakharova said that the buildup of NATO’s presence in the Baltic could lead to destabilization of the military-political situation in the region.

Dmitry Danilov, head of the European Security Department at the Institute of Europe, Russian Academy of Sciences, agreed in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru that the statement of the Lithuanian minister is “a common occurrence that fits into the politics of the Baltic and Eastern states.”

“They should not be allowed to lose interest in themselves. We are not talking about increasing the military potential at the borders, but about positioning ourselves as an outpost in the fight against the Russian threat today. Such a kind of military-political marketing is quite appropriate, ”the expert explains Vilnius’s rhetoric.…

In general, according to Danilov, the logic of participation in any unions implies that its members should not only receive dividends, but also give something, including on the issue of security.

“In this case, the Baltic countries are demonstrating what is called a“ forward presence ”in military slang. And in exchange for this, Lithuania can receive something as a consumer of security, including economically. After all, the American presence in Eastern Europe gives serious economic dividends to the countries that cooperate with them. Given the trend towards depopulation in the Baltics, it is necessary to somehow support the local economy at least in this way, ”the expert says.

According to Nosovich, the current level of the military presence of the North Atlantic Alliance on the borders with Russia has not yet reached its limit, despite the fact that “objectively, Eastern Europe is not so necessary for the United States.”

“Nevertheless, the Americans need Russia, they are very active bargaining on its position in foreign policy, persuading Moscow to take certain actions with respect to China. And in this sense, the military presence on the Russian borders, in particular in the Baltic States, is a trump card in the hands of Washington and an element of blackmail. For this reason, NATO in these countries will continue to strengthen, ”Nosovich said.

Russian response

Experts agree that Russia will resort to the already familiar approach, which at most will be limited to the movement of anti-aircraft systems to the west.

So, Danilov in this context made a reference to the decree of the President of Russia that if the United States unilaterally deploy missile defense systems, then Russia will deploy combat strike systems in response.

Nosovich, on the other hand, considers the asymmetric answer to be correct, since this allows avoiding unnecessary expenses.

“The Russian government understands that they are trying to drag it into an arms race in relations with NATO and the Baltic region. In Moscow, they remember how they were shattered once during the Soviet era, primarily economically.

An effective response should be cost effective. We are talking about missile systems, in particular, in the Kaliningrad region, the most vulnerable point in the Russian defense chain. The delivery of Iskander-M and their use will neutralize the potential of all threats, for example, emanating from 250 Abrams tanks from Poland. Throwing the same number of tanks into Kaliningrad is ineffective and irrational, but missile systems are an adequate step. At the same time, missiles, unlike tanks, are defensive rather than offensive weapons. They don’t occupy anyone, ”the expert says.

In general, the analyst considers the current military presence in the Kaliningrad region to be sufficient even against the background of the planned strengthening of NATO in the region.

“But if this is suddenly not enough, then there will certainly be an additional transfer of weapons,” he is sure.