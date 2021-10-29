https://ria.ru/20211012/cruise-1754156101.html

Fans did not recognize the plump Tom Cruise

Fans did not recognize the plump Tom Cruise – Russia news today

Fans did not recognize the plump Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise surprised fans with a changed appearance when, together with his son Conor, he attended a baseball game at the Oracle Park stadium in … RIA Novosti, 10/12/2021

2021-10-12T12: 10

2021-10-12T12: 10

2021-10-12T12: 10

the culture

Tom Cruise

culture News

life style

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754154369_0:312:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8aaca000ded435b5ee4c678b2a9f2a47.jpg

MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise surprised fans with his changed appearance when he and his son Conor attended a baseball game at Oracle Park Stadium in San Francisco, Entertainment Weekly reported. According to fans and a number of media outlets, the star of the Mission: Impossible franchise has grown fat or has taken beauty injections. “I don’t believe it’s Tom Cruise. He has such a full face,” “God! Be careful with fillers,” users wrote on Twitter. A father and son watched as the Giants Athletic team battled the Dodgers baseball players in the second game of the National League’s divisional series. The publication notes that the actor closely followed the match, and when his face was shown on a large video display in the middle of the game, he smiled and waved to the crowd. Sports journalist Amy Gutierrez, who was in the arena that evening, asked Tom Cruise for whom he’s sick. But he declined to name the team and only said, “I’m a baseball fan.” Next year there will be two big premieres featuring Cruise. At the end of May, the action-adventure film about pilots “Top Gun: Maverick” is to be released, and at the end of September the audience will see the film “Mission Impossible 7”.

https://ria.ru/20210924/keydzh-1751607536.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754154369_204-0:2871:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_b361235a650816b8aeaa1dcb141f40e7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

tom cruise, culture news, lifestyle