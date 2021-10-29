First case of coronavirus infection recorded at G20 summit

https://ria.ru/20211029/koronavirus-1756923385.html

ROME, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The first case of coronavirus infection at the G20 summit was detected in a journalist, said Alessio D’Amato, an assessor (regional minister) for health in the Italian metropolitan area of ​​Lazio. , – he noted. Journalists covering the two-day summit must prove that they are not contaminated by passing a test at an accreditation point or showing a negative test taken 48 hours before arriving at the summits. Foreign journalists are required to take a COVID-19 test two days before arriving in Italy. In all cases, vaccinations or possible recovery from infection are not taken into account. As noted by the Italian media, the first infected at the summit was a British woman vaccinated with the drug AstraZeneca. She was taken to a COVID hotel set up for such cases at the summit.

