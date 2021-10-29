Five cases of a new variant of coronavirus detected in Russia :: Society :: RBC

Two new cases of infection with the AY.4.2 strain were detected in Tatarstan. Scientists in Britain have warned that it could be up to 15% more infectious than the delta. But there is no evidence of higher mortality or hospitalization rates for this mutation.

Photo: Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / TASS



In Russia, two new cases of infection with the AY.4.2 coronavirus strain, a mutation of the delta strain, have been identified, Rospotrebnadzor reported.

New infected were found in Tatarstan. Prior to that, the head of the department, Anna Popova, reported three cases – in Moscow and the region.

“Five isolates of the new coronavirus have been identified, belonging to the subline of the AY.4.2 delta strain and having all significant genetic differences. Three of them were found in Moscow and the Moscow Region, and two more were obtained from patients in Kazan and the village of Bogatye Saby (Republic of Tatarstan), “said Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor (quoted by RIA News”).

Scientists have warned of the spread in Britain of a strain more infectious “delta”



Strain AY.4.2 is a variant of the delta coronavirus strain that was first discovered in India. This option could be 10-15% more infectious, warned in mid-October experts from the Senger Institute in Cambridge and the Institute of Genetics at University College London. According to them, in the UK, the AY.4.2 strain accounts for almost 10% of all infections.