Five CT centers for patients with COVID-19 will resume work in Moscow :: City :: RBC

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Global Look Press



In Moscow, five CT (computed tomography) centers and two observators based in social institutions have returned to work on the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus. This was announced by the deputy mayor of the capital Anastasia Rakova. Her words are quoted on the mayor’s website.

We are talking about CT centers, which opened in June on the basis of city polyclinics No. 8, 9, 45, Consultative and Diagnostic Center No. 6 and Diagnostic Clinical Center No. 1. According to the Deputy Mayor, there are now 26 CT centers in Moscow.

Rakova explained that all centers are designed to receive patients with mild COVID-19 who cannot be treated at home. They help “not to distract” multidisciplinary hospitals from the provision of planned and emergency medical care. In CT centers, you can do an electrocardiogram, complete blood counts and smears for COVID-19.

In addition, as Rakova noted, reserve hospitals continue to operate in the city at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center, Moscow Automobile Trade Center, VDNKh and Kommunarka.

There are also five observators working in the city – on the basis of the branch of the Moscow City Rehabilitation Center on Krylatskiye Kholmy and the Artyom Sergeev sanatorium, the Krasnoselsky family and childhood support center, the Tsaritsyno rehabilitation center for the disabled and the Social Rehabilitation Center for war veterans and the Armed Forces.