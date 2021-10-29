https://ria.ru/20211029/testirovanie-1756797519.html
Five new COVID-19 rapid testing points opened in Moscow
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Free COVID-19 express testing points have been earned at five Moscow metro stations, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. google.com/ “Pushkinskaya” (exit 2-4), “Mayakovskaya” (exit 1), “Turgenevskaya” (exit 3-5), “Horoshevskaya” (exit 1-4), “Tretyakovskaya” (exit 2) ” , – the message says. It is noted that all stations, except for Mayakovskaya, are interchange stations, thousands of passengers build routes through them, there are many business centers, so express testing points will be convenient for everyone. “The service is in demand among passengers. Mayor of Moscow, we, together with the Department of Health, are scaling the number of points with free express tests on transport. This measure will help to identify the disease in the early stages and will become additional protection for passengers in the Moscow metro, “the words of the Deputy Mayor M Oskvy on transport issues of Maxim Liksutov.
