https://ria.ru/20211029/testirovanie-1756797519.html

Five new COVID-19 rapid testing points opened in Moscow

Five new COVID-19 express testing points have been opened in Moscow – Russia news today

Five new COVID-19 rapid testing points opened in Moscow

Free points for express testing for COVID-19 earned at five stations of the Moscow metro, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow department … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

2021-10-29T09: 45

2021-10-29T09: 45

2021-10-29T09: 45

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

Maxim Liksutov

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754717978_0:317:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_108bfe10cff691eedc8fe3486fb3f687.jpg

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Free COVID-19 express testing points have been earned at five Moscow metro stations, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. google.com/ “Pushkinskaya” (exit 2-4), “Mayakovskaya” (exit 1), “Turgenevskaya” (exit 3-5), “Horoshevskaya” (exit 1-4), “Tretyakovskaya” (exit 2) ” , – the message says. It is noted that all stations, except for Mayakovskaya, are interchange stations, thousands of passengers build routes through them, there are many business centers, so express testing points will be convenient for everyone. “The service is in demand among passengers. Mayor of Moscow, we, together with the Department of Health, are scaling the number of points with free express tests on transport. This measure will help to identify the disease in the early stages and will become additional protection for passengers in the Moscow metro, “the words of the Deputy Mayor M Oskvy on transport issues of Maxim Liksutov.

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754717978_236 0:2965:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7081026250f06892cd5bf01ebbe7569d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, maxim liksutov, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia