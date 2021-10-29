Floki Inu token rate increased by 90% per day :: RBC.Crypto

The latest wave of altcoin growth began after its developers reported that the number of cryptocurrency holders exceeded 190 thousand.

The price of the Floki Inu token increased by 90% per day, updating the historical maximum above $ 0.00023. Altcoin capitalization has exceeded $ 2.1 billion, according to Coinmarketcap. Over the month, the token has risen in price by 320%. The latest wave of growth began after the developers of Floki Inu reportedthat the number of altcoin holders reached 190 thousand.

Floki Inu is a cryptocurrency that was created in honor of the Shiba Inu dog Elon Musk, which he named Floki. In late October, the project launched a massive marketing campaign on London’s public transport. Financial Times… The slogan “Lost Doge? Get Floki. “

In addition to Floki Inu, significant growth in recent days was shown by the Shiba Inu token, which grew by more than 1000% in a month and became the most talked about coin on Twitter.

– The token based on the series “Squid Game” has risen in price by 3380% per day

– US publishes DeFi and NFT regulation guidelines

– A dangerous figure is forming on the bitcoin chart. What will happen to cryptocurrency

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.