Forecasts and comments. We’ve been behind all week

Trading results 28.10

Moscow Exchange Index: 4189.66 p. (-0.94%)

RTS Index: 1,880.37 points (-0.58%)

The main thing

The Russian market looked weak again on Thursday, lagging behind the key western grounds. We observe similar dynamics throughout the week. A complex of factors immediately affects, and here are some of them:

– Leading dynamics in previous months.

– Spot weakness in the commodities market.

– Lower demand for assets in developing countries due to growing expectations of an earlier tightening of monetary policy in the US, Europe and other countries.

– Reassessment of the actions of the Bank of Russia in favor of its tougher position in response to accelerated inflation.

– Growth in bond yields, which increased their attractiveness in relation to shares.

There are many participants in the market who are ready to take accumulated profits. With a relatively stable background, we see a sale. Strong quarterly reports by Russian companies do not provoke a violent reaction.

The Moscow Exchange index went down from the consolidation range of the last days of 4200–4290 p. Yesterday’s fall could have been even more significant if the external background had not improved in the late afternoon. So, by the close, Brent oil futures bounced back after the morning sell-off and eventually lost only 0.3%. At the same time, most metals and closed in positive territory, and in the US, the S&P 500 index almost returned to historical highs.

Nonetheless, relatively high commodity prices continue to suggest the attractiveness of Russian stocks. Even in the case of a slightly deeper correction, they remain above those levels that would act as a driver of a stable trend decline in our market. The observed drop in Russian stocks looks interesting from the investment point of view with the horizon for 2022.

According to the Moscow Exchange index, the lower limit of the annual uptrend today is only about 3950–3970 p. As long as the quotes are above it, the growing trend dominates. Specifically today, taking into account the external background, the base scenario is a sideways movement near the levels reached.

Nervousness remains on the ruble bond market. The OFZ index (RGBI) lost another 0.8% on Thursday, approaching two-year lows. For example, three-year government bonds are already traded with a yield to maturity of 8.35% per annum.

In my opinion, the slowdown of the wave of decline in the bond market is already close, and by the end of the year there may be a good opportunity to fix a high yield in long bonds for the coming years. Especially considering the long-term inflation target of the Central Bank of 4%.



In focus

• Yandex (+ 4.5%). Bullish momentum formed on Wednesday after a strong report. It was continued yesterday. The nearest obvious area of ​​resistance is the level of 5950-6000 rubles.

• Pole (-0.4%). Operating results for the third quarter were published. The report can be called neutral. Production volumes are comparable to last year’s level. Revenue for 9 months increased compared to the previous year, but declined in Q3 amid falling selling prices. Strong influence on the quotes is not expected.

In the sector at the moment, shares look more undervalued Polymetal (+ 1.5%), which on the eve finally began to show the outstripping dynamics in relation to the shares of Polyus.



• Magnet (-0.5%). The retailer has released financial results for the third quarter. Adjusted for the acquisition of Dixy, total revenues were up 13%. Like-for-like sales (LFL) increased 8.6% on the back of 8.3% growth in average check and 0.3% in traffic. EBITDA margin was 7.2% (unchanged YoY). Net profit increased by 41.1% YoY to RUB 13.6 bln.

The company confirms its previous forecasts. In 2021, it is planned to open about 2,000 stores (gross) of various formats as part of the organic development program and to update about 700 stores. Capital expenditures are expected at RUB 60-65 bln, excluding the acquisition of Dixy’s retail business.

In recent weeks, Magnit has significantly outperformed the sector. Thus, the ratio of the price of securities of X5 Group and Magnit dropped to the lowest levels in three years.



• Sberbank-jsc (-1.6%). A report on IFRS has been released. The bank is moving towards 1.2 trillion rubles. on annual net profit, which in the long term should support the high demand of investors focused on dividends on shares. The performance indicators are not decreasing yet, the expenses for probable credit losses are decreasing, and administrative expenses are not increasing. Some slowdown in the positive dynamics of indicators may occur towards the end of the year.

In general, the metrics for the third quarter slightly exceeded preliminary market estimates, which may at the moment compensate for the pressure from the volatility of commodity prices.



• VK (Mail.ru) (-2.4%). The Group presented its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The aggregate segment revenues amounted to RUB 30.4 billion. (+ 19% YoY). Aggregate net income from consolidated subsidiaries: RUB 3.8 billion (+ 41% YoY). Aggregate net loss including associates and joint ventures: -1.4 billion rubles (-0.4 billion rubles a year earlier).

Overall, moderately positive results for the quarter. Revenue continued to grow, with a special contribution made by the segments “social networks and communication services”, as well as “online training” and other areas. An unpleasant thing is a slowdown in the gaming segment’s revenue to 4.4% YoY in the absence of major new game launches.

We also note the deterioration of the revenue forecast for 2021 to 124-127 billion rubles. against 127-130 billion rubles., expected earlier. The company explains this by optimizing costs in the gaming segment, which will increase the marginality of the direction. In general, we can say that the report should rather support the dynamics of VK shares in the medium term. On the long-term horizon, the outlook on the shares is moderately positive, given the prospects for growth and the joint venture breaking even in the coming years.

• Surgutneftegaz-jsc (-4.1%). Among blue chips, these securities were among the leaders of the decline yesterday. We are not highlighting any specific ideas in this tool now. Given the low dividend yield and lack of understanding of how an investor can monetize investments in this asset, ordinary shares of Surgutneftegaz are traded according to their own individual scenario in isolation from the sector. Moreover, the rise / fall in oil prices is not always a key driver for them, and the factor of a giant monetary cushion is not taken into account by investors.

• Moscow Exchange on Friday, will publish financial results under IFRS for the III quarter of 2021. The day before, she announced that the number of investors had reached 15 million people (24.6 million brokerage accounts). Private investors provide a significant part of the turnover in the exchange markets. Their share in the volume of trading in shares – 40%, bonds – 14%, derivatives – 44%, currencies – 13%.

• Mosenergo will publish RAS financial results for 3Q2021

• The season of corporate reports will continue in the USA. Financial results will be presented on Friday Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Abbvie.

External background

External background this morning mixed… American indices rose after the close of our main session on Thursday. Asian markets are trading mostly in negative territory today. Futures on the S&P 500 index are down 0.35%, Brent oil is up 0.2% and is near the level of $ 84.5.

Taking into account the results of the previous evening trades, it can be assumed that if the current background persists, the opening on the Moscow Exchange (IMOEX) index will take place close to Thursday’s closing level.

Macro statistics and expected events to date can be viewed in our calendars

Follow BCS Express on Telegram

START INVESTING

BCS World of investments