Foreign Ministry assured that Moscow will protect Russians captured by Ukraine in Donbass

2021-10-29

2021-10-29T19: 21

2021-10-29T22: 44

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Moscow will do everything possible to protect the rights of Russians, including in the Donbass. This is stated in the commentary of the Department of Information and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding reports of the detention of Russian citizens living in the village of Staromaryevka in Ukrainian captivity. against local residents stopped. “We continue to monitor the development of the situation,” – added in the ministry. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the situation in Staromaryevka is difficult: officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine periodically arrive there to carry out “filtration measures.” They impose a kind of curfew, prohibiting local residents from leaving their homes – ostensibly to check the passport regime. This was done most harshly at the beginning of the week. These documents were confiscated from people with passports of Russia and the DPR, and their owners were subjected to violent actions. “This even caused an armed escalation, which was discussed at the meeting of the Contact Group on October 27,” the Foreign Ministry noted. On Wednesday, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured the village, and a checkpoint had been set up at the entrance. According to him, children and the elderly also live in the village, and it is extremely problematic to liberate Staromaryevka in a peaceful way. He stressed that Kiev goes to provocations and is doing everything possible to unleash a full-scale war in the region, but blame the DPR for this and LPR. Donetsk has already applied to the OSCE and called on the world community to force Kiev to return to the mainstream of a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

