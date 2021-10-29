France accused Lukashenka’s relatives of smuggling migrants; the activist thanks the security officials for “guiding them on the right path.” The main thing in Belarus in a week

  • Alina Isachenko
  • BBC Russian Service, London

A group of migrants from Syria near the Belarusian-Polish border

Photo author, Wojtek RADWANSKI / AF

Photo caption,

Mainly migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrive at the border with the EU.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs accused unnamed relatives of Alexander Lukashenko of smuggling by illegal migrants; a citizen of Uzbekistan was sentenced to three years in prison for insulting security officials; activists are forced to humiliatingly apologize on camera. BBC Russian Service tells about the main events of the week in Belarus.

France accused Lukashenka’s relatives of organizing illegal migration

Relatives of Alyaksandr Lukashenka purposefully organize the trips of migrants to Belarus through Turkey and the UAE. This was announced on October 27 by the Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bon, without naming specific names, writes the French edition of Le Figaro.

The French Foreign Ministry called on the Polish and Lithuanian border guards to act “decisively and humanely.” The Belarusian authorities did not comment on this statement.

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Migrants from Iraq at the Polish border shortly after they crossed the border from Belarus. The poster reads asylum.

Clement Bon believes that through the migration crisis Minsk is trying to “shake” the European Union, among other things, accusing the EU of ill-treatment of people (Belarusian pro-government channels periodically publish videos in which Polish and Lithuanian border guards allegedly treat refugees harshly).

