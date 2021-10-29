France accused Lukashenka’s relatives of smuggling migrants; the activist thanks the security officials for “guiding them on the right path.” The main thing in Belarus in a week

Alina Isachenko

BBC Russian Service, London

Hour ago

Photo author, Wojtek RADWANSKI / AF Photo caption, Mainly migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrive at the border with the EU.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs accused unnamed relatives of Alexander Lukashenko of smuggling by illegal migrants; a citizen of Uzbekistan was sentenced to three years in prison for insulting security officials; activists are forced to humiliatingly apologize on camera. BBC Russian Service tells about the main events of the week in Belarus.

France accused Lukashenka’s relatives of organizing illegal migration

Relatives of Alyaksandr Lukashenka purposefully organize the trips of migrants to Belarus through Turkey and the UAE. This was announced on October 27 by the Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bon, without naming specific names, writes the French edition of Le Figaro.

The French Foreign Ministry called on the Polish and Lithuanian border guards to act “decisively and humanely.” The Belarusian authorities did not comment on this statement.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Migrants from Iraq at the Polish border shortly after they crossed the border from Belarus. The poster reads asylum.

Clement Bon believes that through the migration crisis Minsk is trying to “shake” the European Union, among other things, accusing the EU of ill-treatment of people (Belarusian pro-government channels periodically publish videos in which Polish and Lithuanian border guards allegedly treat refugees harshly).

Earlier, the EU countries accused Lukashenka of unleashing a “hybrid war” by transferring migrants to the Belarusian border. In response, Lukashenka said that because of the EU sanctions, there were no forces left on migrants in the country. Germany accused Russia of being involved in the migration crisis on the border with Belarus. Since the beginning of summer, thousands of people have illegally tried to get to Europe through Belarus – there has never been such a flow here before.

In Polotsk, a native of Uzbekistan was sentenced to three years in a colony

On October 26, a court in Polotsk (a city in northern Belarus) sentenced 52-year-old Uzbekistani Zukhra Beresneva to three years in prison.

She was charged on three charges at once: insulting a government official, violence or the threat of its use against a law enforcement officer and libel.

According to the investigation, Zukhra Beresneva insulted several officers of the local police department at once, and also threatened Lieutenant Colonel Denis Karasev and the deputy head of the Polotsk IVS – all this on the Internet. The prosecutor demanded to confiscate the telephone “from which the Internet was accessed and the corresponding inscriptions were made.”

Zukhra Beresneva admitted guilt in part and apologized to the “victims”. At the trial, the defendant said that she was caring for a 37-year-old daughter with a disability and asked for a reduced sentence. The result is three years in prison.

Three years on last year’s call to block the roads

A court in Minsk sentenced activist Denis Botyan to three years of “home chemistry” for a message on the Telegram channel in which the activist urged drivers to block traffic on one of the capital’s streets and “prevent the security forces from getting together.”

This appeal was published on the telegram channel Minsk 97% (recognized as extremist in Belarus) in September 2020 – a month after the presidential elections, when the country was engulfed in mass protests.

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, This is how citizens were detained at one of the anti-presidential actions on September 8, 2020 in Minsk

The investigation, and then the court, found in this recording “calls for actions that grossly violate public order, creating obstacles in the operation of public transport.”

“I am gay in life” – the siloviki make Belarusians humiliatingly apologize on video

This week the telegram channel “Gubop” (this is the abbreviation of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime; it is not known whether the channel belongs to the department) published several more videos with the “remorse” of activists for subscribing to extremist Telegram channels (there are already hundreds of them in Belarus) …

In one of the videos, a man in white and red pajamas (to which the retouchers have added a portrait of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya) admitted that he had subscribed to the extremist resources Nexta and Cyber ​​Partisan, and also thanked the police officers for “setting the right path.” …

Photo author, Gubop Telegram channel Photo caption, On the video, published in the GUBOP telegram channel, the man admitted that he had been subscribed to extremist resources and thanked the police officers for “guiding me on the right path.”

In the video, you can hear someone behind the scenes turns over the pages from which the hero of the plot is probably reading his “grateful speech”.

Among others, this week the gymnasium teacher apologized and repented – he was stripped down to his underpants and described as “[унизительное прозвище для оппозиционеров] zmagarik from Dobrush, chopped up by some deadly garbage. “And besides, the administrator of the Telegram channel, who said that” in life he is gay. “

It was the Gubop Telegram channel that threatened those subscribed to prohibited resources with criminal liability – up to seven years in prison. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that subscribing to telegram channels, which are recognized as extremist materials, is not yet criminally punishable – “if the subscriber does not support the popularization of the channel, that is, he does not repost, don’t transfer money, don’t leak information there.”