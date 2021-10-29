France detains a British fishing trawler

France on Thursday night detained a British fishing trawler in its waters amid the escalating dispute between Paris and London over fishing licenses, as well as customs control.

French authorities said the British vessel was fishing in French waters without the required license. Under the supervision of the ships of the naval gendarmerie, it was sent to the port of Le Havre. The catch has been confiscated and the captain is reportedly facing criminal charges.

Fisheries disputes have continued in recent months. Britain refuses to issue additional licenses to French fishing vessels to fish in British waters. On Wednesday, France announced retaliatory measures – starting November 2, it will tighten customs controls on the border with Britain, which after leaving the EU ceased to be part of the European common market. France also threatened to halt electricity exports to Britain, which is already facing an energy crisis of late.

A British official called France’s actions disappointing and disproportionate and “not what we would expect from an ally and partner.” The French authorities emphasize that they are ready to negotiate.