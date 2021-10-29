Free testing points for COVID appeared in the Moscow metro :: Society :: RBC

To pass the express test, a citizen over 18 years old must present a passport and state the number of the compulsory medical insurance policy (if any). If testing is carried out for a child, the presence of a parent with a birth certificate is mandatory during the procedure.

On October 29, 20 points in public places were opened in the capital, where you can take an express test for coronavirus, according to the website of the mayor of Moscow. The total number of such points has increased to 70.

“From 5,000 to 7,000 people use this service a day,” said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, Head of the Operational Headquarters for COVID-19 Control in the Capital. According to her, in total Muscovites passed about 80 thousand tests, thanks to which it was possible to identify 2.5 thousand infected with coronavirus.

On the eve, Rakova called the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow tense, despite the slowdown in the growth rate of the disease. According to her, the number of those who want to be vaccinated has increased since last week in the city. 26-27 thousand residents of the capital are vaccinated daily, including 7-8 thousand repeatedly.

According to the operational headquarters, 7,511 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Moscow over the past 24 hours, 93 patients with this diagnosis have died. In total, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1.8 million Muscovites fell ill, of whom 31.1 thousand died.