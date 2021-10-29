French hijacked British trawler – Gazeta.Ru

French authorities detained one British trawler and issued a verbal warning to another ship amid escalating fishing rights scandal after Brexit.

French Maritime Minister Annique Girardin said France had issued a warning to two British ships during night checks at the port of Le Havre.

According to the politician, the first trawler did not immediately comply with the requirements. The second ship had previously been banned from fishing in French waters, so it was detained.

British Brexit Minister Lord Frost said Wednesday that France’s threats to block British ships from entering ports were “disappointing.”

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton previously statedthat the UK is in a rather difficult economic situation. According to him, London’s withdrawal from the European Union led to a real “economic catastrophe”.