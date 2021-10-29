FSB announced the capture of extremists who were preparing attacks on government bodies :: Society :: RBC

The intelligence service reported that the members of the group operating in Buryatia planned to conduct “direct action actions” against representatives of government agencies, security officials, as well as immigrants from Central Asia.

In Buryatia, FSB officers detained members of a right-wing extremist group who were preparing actions against government bodies and immigrants from Central Asia. This was reported to RBC by the Public Relations Center (DSP) of the FSB.

“The activity of an organized group of extremist orientation from among the residents of Buryatia was suppressed. The persons who organized an extremist community of a right-wing radical orientation on the territory of the region were detained, ”the message says.

The special service noted that the group intended to carry out “direct action actions” against representatives of state authorities, law enforcement agencies, as well as people from Central Asia who live in the territory of Buryatia, and certain social groups.