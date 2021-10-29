https://ria.ru/20211029/gaz-1756784973.html

Gazprom Export considers Poland’s appeal to cut gas prices

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom Export received an appeal from the Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG to reduce gas prices, it is being studied, according to a press release from the Russian company. On the eve of PGNiG sent a letter to Gazprom asking to reduce the price of blue fuel supplied to the country, justifying this as unprecedented leap forward in the European wholesale market. The concern asks to amend the terms of the 1996 agreement and take into account the “current situation” with energy resources in the EU. The long-term agreement between PGNiG and Gazprom provides for the supply of up to ten billion cubic meters of gas per year. According to the so-called take-or-pay clause, the concern is obliged to buy at least 8.7 billion cubic meters per year. This agreement expires at the end of 2022. The Polish company previously announced that it did not intend to renew it. At the same time, at the end of March 2020, the Polish company announced that it had won against Gazprom in the Stockholm arbitration, having achieved a change in the price formula and strengthening its linkage to quotations on the Western European market. The revision concerned supplies from the beginning of 2014, and Gazprom transferred a $ 1.5 billion “overpayment”, continuing to appeal against the court decision. is not so close to spot prices, but this appeal may turn out to be just opening a “negotiation window” without concrete consequences, energy expert, editor-in-chief of the Polish BiznesAlert portal Wojciech Jakubik said in a comment to RIA Novosti. day by day. Maybe it is worth having the opportunity to negotiate the price during the heating season, after the heating season, because we do not know how prices will behave and, from a purely bureaucratic point of view, maybe it is worth keeping this window open “, – the expert noted. At the same time, he does not expect quick results. In turn, Senator Aleksey Pushkov, commenting on the appeal of PGNiG, recalled Warsaw’s policy on the gas market. He recalled that Poland is positioning itself as a “total adversary of Russia on gas issues,” and is also actively opposing the Nord Stream 2 project. “And such a country asks us to lower the price? , there will be no gratitude. In the anti-Russian position of Poland, nothing will change one iota, “the senator emphasized. Energy crisis in Europe The cost of gas in Europe has risen sharply in recent months. In early August, futures traded at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1,937. suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. On the eve, President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase the volume of fuel pumped into European underground storage facilities. The head of the state corporation, Alexey Miller, said that it was ready for this. After that, the price of gas in Europe began to decline.

