Georgian Prime Minister said that Saakashvili will be in prison for a long time

October 28, 2021

Georgian Prime Minister said that Saakashvili will be in prison for a long time

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that he excludes the extradition of former President Mikhail Saakashvili to the Ukrainian side. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

TBILISI, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that he excludes the extradition of former President Mikheil Saakashvili to the Ukrainian side. “His early release is ruled out and his transfer to Ukraine is ruled out,” the prime minister said on the Imedi TV. The head of government noted that “Saakashvili will remain in prison for a long time , he will serve his entire term. ” Garibashvili said that Saakashvili’s plan is to continue the hunger strike and somehow get into a private clinic where there are no security conditions, and create chaos there. “In a private clinic, the special services and the state will not be able to protect his safety and the safety of others at a high level. They ( Saakashvili’s associates – ed.) wanted to mobilize 4-5-10 thousand people so that we had to be in eternal chaos, in tension … We will not allow this provocation … he must understand that he will be in prison for a long time ” – said the prime minister. Garibashvili noted that Saakashvili deliberately harms his health, the government has allocated a consultation of doctors who closely monitor him and provide medical assistance. added the head of government.

