Golikova announced the aggravation of the situation with coronavirus in 13 regions of Russia – Society

“The situation has become more complicated in 13 regions of the country. We ask you to take into account the indication on the heat map on the stopcoronavirus.ru portal and remember the extremely high load on health systems. Today there is not a single” green “region on the map,” said Golikova, whose words cited Friday at the federal pandemic operations headquarters. According to the heat map data published on the stopcoronavirus.rf portal, the situation has become more complicated in the Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kurgan, Omsk, Tomsk and Tula regions, the republics of Kabardino-Balkaria, Buryatia, Dagestan, Mari El, North Ossetia and Altai, as well as in the Primorsky Territory. …

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the plans of many Russians to go on tourist trips during non-working days are troubling. “We are particularly concerned about the fact that during the non-working days from October 30 to November 7, many of our citizens have planned tourist trips to other regions,” she said.

“We also urge those who decided to follow the path of falsifying QR codes to remember about responsibility for forging or using false documents – certificates of past illness, certificates of vaccinations or PCR tests, and responsibility for the ongoing pandemic in our country. and their loved ones, “Golikova emphasized.

Golikova has already urged Russians to refrain from traveling to other regions during non-working days in order to contain the spread of the infection. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that there are no bans on travel and travel of Russians on non-working days and there are no plans to introduce them. At the same time, the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, Maya Lomidze, noted that the demand for tours soared after reports of the introduction of a non-working day regime in the Russian Federation from November 30 to 7.

Earlier, in some regions, facts of falsification of documents confirming vaccination against coronavirus infection were revealed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 245.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, more than 5 million have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 8,432,546 cases of infection were registered, 7,302,515 people recovered, 236,220 died. The Russian government launched the stopcoronavirus.rf resource to inform about the situation in the country.