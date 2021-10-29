https://ria.ru/20211029/poezdki-1756841884.html

Golikova expressed concern about the plans of Russians for non-working days

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova expressed concern about the plans of Russians to travel during non-working days, asked to remember about the pressure on the healthcare system. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree on non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 to prevent further spread COVID-19. Russian regions may establish additional non-working days until October 30 and extend them after November 7. “We are particularly concerned about the fact that during the non-working days from October 30 to November 7, many of our citizens have planned tourist trips to other regions. heat map on the stopcoronavirus.ru portal and remember about the extremely high load on health systems, “said Golikova, quoted by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus. She also drew attention to the fact that today there is no heat map on the portal. not a single “green region.” red means that there are more than 150 detected cases of coronavirus in the region per 100 thousand new Population or low testing coverage. The green color of the region on the map means that the incidence rate is below 30 cases per 100 thousand population on average per week, and the other four criteria for stabilizing the situation with COVID-19 have been achieved.

