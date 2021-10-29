Golikova expressed concern about the trips of Russians on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

The Deputy Prime Minister also recalled responsibility for the forgery and use of falsified certificates of the transferred coronavirus, vaccination certificates or PCR test results. She blamed those people who use fake documents responsible for the continuation of the pandemic in Russia.

Golikova hoped for a “short period” of non-working days in Russia



Due to the deteriorating situation with the incidence of coronavirus in Russia, on October 19, Golikova proposed introducing non-working days with the preservation of wages from October 30 to November 7. It was supported by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin, and the very next day a decree on this was signed by President Vladimir Putin. According to the document, regional authorities received the right to establish non-working days until October 30 and extend them after November 7, if the epidemiological situation does not improve.

After the news of the non-working days, the Russians began to book rooms in hotels in Egypt. The demand for tours to the country, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, turned out to be a record, and the load of regular flights reached 75%. According to them, this happened due to the introduction of a lockdown in the Russian regions.

Due to the influx of Russian tourists in Egypt, there is a shortage of rooms in five-star hotels, Izvestia reported with reference to the country’s embassy in Moscow. The diplomatic department noted that due to “unprecedented demand” in Egypt, new hotels and tourist facilities are being opened every day. At the same time, the situation with coronavirus in the country remains stable, the embassy stressed.

Over the past day, 39,849 Russians have been infected with the coronavirus. The indicator decreased after 40 thousand new cases of COVID-19 infection per day were revealed in Russia on October 28, which became a record for the pandemic. However, the mortality rate again exceeded the maximum level – 1163 people died in a day.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic infected more than 8.4 million Russians, more than 236 thousand died. According to Rosstat, more than 417.5 thousand people have died from the beginning of the pandemic to August this year. At the same time, the service counts those who died from other diseases against the background of the coronavirus, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.