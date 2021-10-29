Governor criticized by Volodin will resign

Radaev may leave his post ahead of schedule

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The head of the Saratov region, Valery Radaev, will not run for a third governor’s term. This was reported by sources in the State Duma and in the presidential administration.

According to one of Vedomosti’s interlocutors, Radaev’s powers expire in September 2022, but he may resign before the start of the next election campaign – this fall or next spring. At the same time, a source in the State Duma said that the timing of replacing the governor has not been fully determined and depends on how much Radaev’s potential replacement will need to prepare for the elections.

It is noted that the scandalous regional deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, video blogger Nikolai Bondarenko intends to fight for the post of governor of the Saratov region. He said he felt a demand for “change” in the region.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, earlier the appointment of Radaev was supported by the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, since he began his political career in the Saratov region. A source close to the State Duma noted that when changing the governor of this region, as a rule, Volodin’s opinion is taken into account. At the same time, in August this year, the chairman of the State Duma criticized the Saratov governor and said that he would let him down.