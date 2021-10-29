GS Group started serial production of microcircuits in the Kaliningrad region

The Russian company GS Group has started the production of electronic components for use in Russian smart electricity meters. The company launched the production of electronic component base in its own center for the development and production of microelectronics GS Nanotech, which is part of the Technopolis GS innovation cluster in the Kaliningrad region.

At this stage, GS Group intends to launch on the market non-volatile memory chips and interface chips for communication protocols, which will become available to customers by the end of the year. These components are used in metering devices to control electricity consumption, remote transmission of meter data and remote control of voltage availability at the consumer. By the end of the year, it is planned to produce 1 million components of this type.

In the first quarter of next year, GS Group intends to launch mass production of microcontrollers for electricity metering devices. Production will begin after the development of a meter based on this microcontroller is completed and the device is certified. The use of domestic components will allow manufacturers of electricity metering devices to implement new functions in existing and future meters that contribute to ensuring the reliability, timeliness, reliability and safety of data transmission on consumed energy.

GS Group has been implementing a project for the production of localized integrated solutions for smart individual electricity meters since 2020. According to the available data, GS Nanotech has manufacturing facilities at its disposal to produce more than 3 million sets of electronic components annually. Each such set consists of integrated circuits for different purposes: microcontrollers, interface microcircuits of communication protocols and non-volatile memory microcircuits.