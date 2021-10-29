https://ria.ru/20211029/vaktsina-1756785941.html

Gunzburg estimated the duration of the nasal vaccine against coronavirus

Gunzburg estimated the duration of the nasal vaccine against coronavirus

It will be necessary to be vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus no more than once every six months, the director of the National Research Center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. It will be necessary to vaccinate with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus no more than once every six months, the director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. Earlier, Gintsburg told RIA Novosti that immunization with Sputnik V, and then revaccination with a nasal drug full protection not only from the severe course of COVID-19, but also from infection with coronavirus in principle. In mid-October, the Ministry of Health of Russia allowed clinical trials of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus (SPRAY 08-Gam-COVID-Vac-2021), developed by the Gamaleya Center. Valentina Matvienko previously stated that the doctor advised her to have a nasal vaccine as additional protection. She added that this type of immunization is ineffective without a basic vaccination and that vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

