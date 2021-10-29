Hata on tata-9 issue 3: then taught by Cherkasy Brad Pitt

Before the start of the 10th season of the “Hata na Tata” project, we decided to recall the dads from the 9th season of the project. The hero of the family reality was Oleg Telyatnik, an actor from Cherkassy. The life of the Telyatnikov family is already being actively discussed in the networks. What exactly caused the heated discussion? Read it now!

Oleg Telyatnik has been devoting his life to the stage and acting for 20 years. In his arsenal there are many roles in performances for children. But most of all, Oleg is proud of the role of the oil can. He is confident that he is not inferior in skill to Bruce Willis in “Die Hard”! At home, the hero behaves like a Hollywood star. As Oleg himself says, he needs special care. He is a creative person and does not notice anyone but himself. Constantly talks about what it is like to be an actor. But does he know what it means to be a husband and a father?

Oleg’s wife Nadia in the 3rd issue of the project “Hata na tata” -9 frankly talks about living together with a creative person. In his free time from performances, Oleg prefers to lie down and rest or prepare for the next performance. Even during strict quarantine, when the theaters were closed, he did not help his wife with housework. Instead, Oleg created his own video blog!

A wife for him is a personal stylist, a hairdresser, a beautician, and a seamstress. Dad wants to be a celebrity for his three sons. Oleg is constantly busy only with himself. But the wife can only dream of time for herself. Therefore, this week, the actor-dad stayed at home alone with the children and felt on himself how unsweetened the housework was.

In the theater Oleg arranged for a godfather of the family. But during the quarantine, the hero had not only to give up theatrical work, but also to stay at home alone with the children! However, even in complete chaos at home, Oleg started his own video blog! But during this week my mother managed not only to relax on the Black Sea coast, but also to meet with famous Ukrainian designers and open her own photo exhibition in the most prestigious gallery in Odessa!

Realizing how difficult it is without the support of his wife, Oleg began to perform the obligatory tasks and paused the work on the video blog. He had to harvest, sew a dress and arrange the best birthday for his son. But will he cope with the rest of the tasks?

