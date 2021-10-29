“I almost threw it in the trash”: a woman found a gem worth $ 2.7 million at home

The carat measurement is related to the weight of the stone: heavier diamonds have a higher value

While sorting through junk at home, a woman accidentally stumbled upon a diamond worth $ 2.7 million. The 34-carat gem will be auctioned in London.

A resident of Northumberland County (in the north-east of England) was cleaning her home when she came across a shiny round stone the size of a pound coin. She mistook him for jewelry and almost threw away the find. However, on the advice of a neighbor, the woman (who preferred to remain anonymous) decided to take him to the jeweler along with other things that had accumulated over the years of walking around flea markets.

“A woman came to us with a bag of jewelry, she had some business in the city, and she decided to drop in on our way,” recalls Mark Lane, an employee of Featonby’s Auctioneers.

The owner of the diamond does not remember where she got it from

“It was a fairly large stone, larger than a pound coin, at first I thought it was cubic zirconium, a double of a synthetic diamond. we sent it to our partners in London, after which it was certified by experts in Antwerp, who confirmed that it was a 34 carat diamond. “

