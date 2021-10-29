“I almost threw it in the trash”: a woman found a gem worth $ 2.7 million at home

4 hours ago

Photo author, Featonby’s Auctioneers Photo caption, The carat measurement is related to the weight of the stone: heavier diamonds have a higher value

While sorting through junk at home, a woman accidentally stumbled upon a diamond worth $ 2.7 million. The 34-carat gem will be auctioned in London.

A resident of Northumberland County (in the north-east of England) was cleaning her home when she came across a shiny round stone the size of a pound coin. She mistook him for jewelry and almost threw away the find. However, on the advice of a neighbor, the woman (who preferred to remain anonymous) decided to take him to the jeweler along with other things that had accumulated over the years of walking around flea markets.

“A woman came to us with a bag of jewelry, she had some business in the city, and she decided to drop in on our way,” recalls Mark Lane, an employee of Featonby’s Auctioneers.

“It was a fairly large stone, larger than a pound coin, at first I thought it was cubic zirconium, a double of a synthetic diamond. we sent it to our partners in London, after which it was certified by experts in Antwerp, who confirmed that it was a 34 carat diamond. “

Auctioneer Mark Lane says the appraisal of the gem came as a shock to him. According to him, this is the most expensive diamond he has ever held in his hands.

“Color, clarity, size … finding a 34 carat diamond is something out of the ordinary,” he added.

According to the specialist, the owner of the diamond does not remember where this stone came from.

“She often went to flea markets and bought all sorts of rubbish. She never thought it could be a diamond,” says Mark Lane.