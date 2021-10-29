I killed a demon, cringed in front of a giant bear and survived in MC Escher’s world

The Fortnite Rift Tour event with pop star Ariana Grande kicked off this Friday. We attended the show in case any of you Arianator missed it. Don’t worry, you will have another chance to attend the concert during the week. Check out the Rift Tour schedule here.

But enough of that. You want to know if Ariana Grande has turned into a giant kaiju. Well, sort of. Like last year’s Travis Scott concert, players have been moved to several alternate dimensions to listen to some of Ariana’s greatest hits, including Seven Rings, Positions, Be Alright and more. In fact, there is much more. Oddly enough, some of the songs didn’t even belong to her.

The concert began with a strange journey through a portal where the giant Ariana beckoned us into her adoring arms. In a weird turn of events, players have been transported into what I can only describe as SSX Goopy, snowboarding down a river of colorful slime, collecting balls and getting harder.

After that, we were taken to a giant forest of rosewood trees, similar to the tips of brushes. Like a kind of Willy Wonka fever dream, the players jumped up and down, and the head of a giant embrace commander appeared on the horizon.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Players were then transported to a dark realm inhabited by the Storm King, the giant demon responsible for this strange force field that ends up killing you in battle royale matches. Players jumped on planes and shot him and his zombie buddies with countless bullets, gaining points. I scored the third, which is better than the past, so at least that’s the way it is. Oddly enough, it looks like it was a Wolfmother song, or at least something similar. Remember Mother Wolf?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Then the players were in for a strangely touching scene in which we all brought each other to life, just like in regular matches. I would like to imagine that we have borrowed the energy of our spiritual bomb Ari.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, Ariana showed up and performed Seven Rings, her remix of the 1959 Rogers and Hammerstein fireworks show, My Favorite Things.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The next song was “Be Alright,” where the players floated across the sky on bubbles and Ariana flew across the sky.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The players then moved on to riding tiny unicorn llamas while Ariana sang REM. Then, in one of the weirder episodes, Ariana took us into a realm that seemed to be inspired by MC Escher, weird staircases and everything else.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The show ended with “Positions” as Ariana emerged from a giant rift in space, armed with a hammer and clad in crystal wings. Finally, she hit the ground with a hammer, transporting us all back to the cold, Ariana-less reality that we live in.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All in all, it’s easy to experience the same sense of surprise that we had during the Travis Scott concert. Watching a giant version of the kaiju of our favorite pop stars will probably never go out of date and call it commercial, but it’s great to see these artists perform in the weird realms of fantasy.

The only problem you can really cause is that the two parts (snowboarding and the Storm King battle) have practically nothing to do with Ariana or her music. They were more like the end-of-season events we’re used to, with some kind of narrative nudge to lead us to the next combat passage. We already knew that the Storm King would be playing a role in the show, but I just thought I could shoot the turrets with Miss Grande.

It makes you wonder how huge the investment is in such big shows, especially since they actually only run for one or two evenings. Regardless of how you view Fortnite as a game, Epic shows no sign of slowing down the entire metaverse project, aiming to make Fortnite a place where one group of people can appreciate it from the front row while the rest will appreciate it from the safe. distances without a giantess.

