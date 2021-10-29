I killed a demon, cringed in front of a giant bear and survived in MC Escher’s world

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
56

The Fortnite Rift Tour event with pop star Ariana Grande kicked off this Friday. We attended the show in case any of you Arianator missed it. Don’t worry, you will have another chance to attend the concert during the week. Check out the Rift Tour schedule here.

But enough of that. You want to know if Ariana Grande has turned into a giant kaiju. Well, sort of. Like last year’s Travis Scott concert, players have been moved to several alternate dimensions to listen to some of Ariana’s greatest hits, including Seven Rings, Positions, Be Alright and more. In fact, there is much more. Oddly enough, some of the songs didn’t even belong to her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here