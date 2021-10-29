Images of Meta’s new smartwatch have leaked online. Reedus

Mark Zuckerberk’s company Meta, formerly called Facebook, is developing a smartwatch with a front camera and a rounded screen. This became known from the leaked image of the device. It was found in an iPhone application that is designed to control another Facebook gadget – smart glasses.

The photo shows a watch with a rounded screen and a slightly curved case at the edges. A front-facing camera for video calls and selfies is installed at the bottom of the display, while there is a clock control button on the right side.

The image was found in the company’s app for managing its new smart glasses, released in partnership with Ray-Ban, developer Steve Moser and published by Bloomberg. Meta declined to comment.

Note that Facebook planned to release its first watch in 2022, but the final decision on the timing has not yet been made, according to sources, the debut may occur later. The company is working on three generations of the product, which are designed for different release dates. The device in the picture may ultimately represent a version that will never be released, but this is the first evidence of the company’s work on the project.

Most likely, the watch can be controlled from iPhone and Android devices using the “Facebook View” application. The code inside the software indicates that the watch may be named “Milan”. The code also assumes that the watch’s camera will be able to take photos and videos and save them to the smartphone.

As noted by the publication, the smartwatch will become additional equipment for the new Meta ecosystem, which now includes the virtual reality headset “Oculus” and the device for video calls “Portal”. On the eve of October 28, the company announced that it is working on a new high-quality headset, codenamed “Project Cambria”, which combines virtual and augmented reality. Meta said the watch of the future could act as an input device or headset accessory.

If Meta releases a watch in 2022, then it will compete with Apple devices. According to Bloomberg, the Cupertinos are planning to unveil three pairs of new Apple Watch by 2022, including the Apple Watch Series 8 with a body temperature sensor, the new low-cost Apple Watch SE and a rugged model designed for extreme athletes.

We will remind, on the eve of the founder and owner of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, said that as part of the rebranding of the company, its name will be changed to Meta.

With the name change, Facebook intends to demonstrate that the company has long been not only one social network, but also the owner of WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus and other assets.