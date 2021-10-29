In addition to medical outlets and QR codes for visiting cafes, theaters and gyms, no certificates will be accepted in Primorye – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

For three weeks in Primorye, three resolutions were issued regarding the introduction of QR codes. The last one was published on Friday, October 29th. Now, not from November 15, but from tomorrow, October 30, it will be impossible to get to cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes for those who do not have a QR code about vaccination or postponed coronavirus or a certificate of medical removal.

In the decree of October 14, it was reported that from November 15 (for now indefinitely), visitors to catering, culture or sports will be required to have QR codes for vaccination, postponed coronavirus or negative PCR test and identity documents. At the same time, until January 1, 2022, instead of QR codes, it was allowed to use certificates or a vaccination certificate.

By the decree of October 21, QR codes of the results of PCR tests disappeared from the list of documents that will help to get into the aforementioned institutions. Another update is to show a certificate of a medical outlet together with a negative PCR test.

The requirements came into force on November 15 – that is, Primorye residents had almost a month to prepare for these or those changes. However, on the eve of the non-working week announced by the President, it became known that only QR codes and medical outlets would be a pass.

The latest decree, dated October 28, cancels the two previous ones. Entrance to catering, culture and sports establishments is now – only with QR codes about vaccination or a past illness (the code can still be on the screen or on paper), or a certificate of the “established sample” medical outlet (without a PCR test) and with identity document. Neither a vaccination certificate, nor a certificate of illness, nor a printed PCR test will now work. The leaders of such institutions should not allow employees and visitors without QR codes or medical leads.

According to the changes made, catering at night – from 23:00 to 06:00 – can only work as a takeout. And cafes, children’s playrooms and entertainment centers in shopping centers should be closed until further notice from the governor.

Unvaccinated Primorye residents over 60 years old need to go into self-isolation (you can spend it at home or in the country). But the transfer to a four-week remote program for working pensioners is only a recommendation.

Two pay-off days off for those who decide to get vaccinated are also at the discretion of the employer.

The document comes into force on Saturday, October 30.

If a QR code can be obtained in a few minutes at the “State Services”, then a certificate of a medical withdrawal of the established form is available only in polyclinics, which, for example, will not work on October 31. You need to run after them either tomorrow, or wait for Monday.

Another option – to which everything goes – get vaccinated as soon as possible. Only mobile vaccination centers work seven days a week, and even then not all. And given that in recent days the Ministry of Health has been reporting on vaccination records, there is a chance to get into a long queue. In a word, on the eve of the weekend, when people already had events planned, tickets were bought, season tickets were paid, they were put in strict conditions – either get vaccinated or change plans.