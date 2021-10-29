In Alma-Ata, boys came to school in skirts after a classmate’s suicide – Gazeta.Ru

Pupils of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) in Almaty, including boys, came to class in skirts after the death of their classmate, who allegedly committed suicide after school officials criticized his suit with a skirt at an autumn ball … It is reported by RIA News”…

The death of the teenager became known on October 28, relevant messages spread on social networks.

The police department confirmed that the boy had committed suicide. A criminal case was initiated under the article “incitement to suicide”, while the details of the incident were not disclosed.

The school administration also confirmed the fact of an “accident with a student.”

One of the students of the educational institution on her Instagram page told about the incident and published photos with classmates in skirts.

“Sexism is when a school curator does not let a boy in to an autumn ball because he came in a skirt. Then he forcibly takes him to a school psychologist. And when his classmates stand up for him, he demands the name of each by name and threatens with disciplinary action for daring to support the “sinner,” the girl wrote.

According to her, the boy killed himself because he could not cope with public pressure.

