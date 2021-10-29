In Belarus, they announced the beating of refugees from Iraq by the Lithuanian security forces

The press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus said that the Lithuanian security forces beat and robbed refugees from Iraq.

BelTA informs about it with reference to the border service.

“On October 28, the Lithuanian security forces brought a group of Iraqi citizens from their territory and drove to the border. According to foreigners, Lithuanian law enforcement officers found them in the forest – there were 37 refugees in the group. Then they took their money, passports and mobile phones, beat them on the legs with truncheons and stun guns in the neck, ”the department noted.

It is noted that the Lithuanian side divided the refugees into two groups.

As added in the border service, the refugees were told that the Lithuanians would shoot them if they met again in Lithuania.

Earlier, the UN called on Latvia to reconsider the attitude towards migrants on the border with Belarus and to respect their rights to request asylum.

On September 26, Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that Poland and Lithuania had made more than 700 attempts in two months to expel migrants to Belarusian territory.