In Crimea, urged to initiate a criminal case over the theft of Scythian gold

2021-10-29T05: 45

SIMFEROPOL, October 29 – RIA Novosti. After the decision of the court in the Netherlands on the fate of the collection of Scythian gold that belonged to the Crimean museums, a criminal case should be opened on its embezzlement, and the museums themselves should be recognized as victims, this opinion was expressed by the deputy head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of the Republic of Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov . According to him, the situation with Scythian gold falls under several articles of the Criminal Code of Russia. Among them – article 164 (theft of items of special value, committed by an organized group), as well as article 190 (non-return of cultural values ​​to the territory of the Russian Federation). Amsterdam in early February 2014 – even before Crimea was reunited with Russia – On Tuesday, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the collection should be handed over to Ukraine. The verdict can be appealed to the Supreme Court of the Netherlands within three months, during which time the artifacts will remain in the country. The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, called the court’s decision political and promised to continue the struggle for the return of values. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to investigate the circumstances of the non-return of Scythian gold to Crimea.

