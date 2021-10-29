In Russia, they offered a new benefit for pensioners who own cars

State Duma Deputy Ivan Sukharev proposed to exempt vehicles with engine power up to 150 hp belonging to pensioners from transport tax. with. A copy of the letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov is at the disposal of RT.

In the appeal, the legislator noted that at present each constituent entity of the Russian Federation has the right, at its discretion, to establish preferential conditions for the payment of transport tax for pensioners.

Thus, according to him, in two neighboring regions completely unequal conditions for calculating the transport tax may operate for pensioners: if in one region a pensioner with a car with a capacity of up to 150 liters. pp., completely exempt from tax, in another region, a pensioner pays half of the tax amount from the established rate for a car with a capacity of up to 100 liters. with.

Taking into account the absence of a municipal transport system in small settlements, pensioners, who, due to their age, have reduced mobility, need their own car, Sukharev believes.

“In this connection, I ask you to evaluate the expediency of exempting citizens who have retired due to old age from calculating the transport tax on one passenger car with an engine power of up to 150 hp. with. “, – said in the appeal.

Earlier, Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov reminded car owners about the vehicle tax, which must be paid by December 1 of this year.