In the Krasnodar Territory, the requirements of the high alert regime have been tightened

The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

A number of new ones have been added to the requirements in force in the Kuban since November 1. So, catering establishments can work from 6.00 to 23.00.

Organizations and individual entrepreneurs should transfer to remote work employees over 65 years old, unvaccinated workers over 60 years old, residents with respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. An exception is organizations whose activities cannot be limited by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of May 11, 2020 No. 316.

In addition, employers are advised to provide employees with two days off during vaccination with pay or add them to their annual leave.

– Residents with respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases; all residents over 65; unvaccinated residents over 60 years of age must comply with the self-isolation regime, the press service of the regional administration reports.

Exceptions are the cases specified in the resolution. Among them, applying for emergency medical care, going to work, to the store, taking out the trash, walking pets, calling to court, walking with children in the local area, going to a sanatorium, etc.

In addition, from October 30 to November 7, professional sports competitions in team sports among professional sports leagues are allowed without the participation of spectators.

Earlier in the Krasnodar Territory, additional antiquarian measures were taken. They are spelled out in the governor’s decree Veniamin Kondratyeva…

So, from October 25 to December 1, the holding of children’s mass sports and cultural events is suspended in the Kuban. Adults will be able to attend mass entertainment, entertainment, cultural, sports and physical events only if they have a certificate or a QR code from the personal account of the State Services portal about vaccination against COVID-19 or a previous illness.

A number of other restrictions will be in effect from October 30 to November 7. On non-working days, all mass sports, physical culture, entertainment, entertainment and cultural events will be suspended. In the resort towns of the region, the entrance to restaurants, cafes and other leisure facilities will be possible only with a QR code.