In the Murmansk region, 285 people fell ill per day

Hurry up already … yesterday at 13:26 people are knocking down from this rotten hole … yesterday at 14:33 Who b .. is interested? Shove your records up your ass. yesterday at 15:07 … ArchangeL.

Acc. Hammer flat. yesterday at 16:17 But what about the vaunted supervaccine “Novichok-Viy”, developed by the Institute. Mausoleum? What doesn’t help? And why the hell to help her? Mlyat, adults are like people, but believe the putler-Goebbels of the media. Well, really, the country, which collects money by SMS for operations abroad, made the surervaccine and injects it to everyone for free. yesterday at 4:22 pm Dendy65

An idiot is unable to understand that he is an idiot because he is an idiot yesterday at 16:53 Statistics of cancer patients, tuberculosis, AIDS, strokes, heart attacks – where? Charlottes and swindlers of life, sixes of the regime!

yesterday at 17:02 Dendy65 wrote:

country that collects money by SMS for operations abroad By the way, all these fees are really amazing, they go on TV almost every day.

And there is always the same reason: either “we do not do such operations”, or “there is a medicine, it is imported, but we have not registered it, therefore it is not paid for.” That is, we do not know how to treat and will not – survive as you want, you are our cancer patients.

But the patriotic vaccine is free for everyone in any (almost) amount. yesterday at 17:24 Last year, in December, everything resolved by itself and went down and there was no vaccination yet.

Let fairy tales be told to children, about these “waves” Added after 1 minute 52 seconds: I agree that these waves, July and current, generally run counter to the dynamics of vaccination. Why vaccinate if the curves go up and down by themselves? what’s the point? yesterday at 17:44 PASHA KUZIN

Yes, friends, it’s time to accept that we have all been grossly cheated and continue to do so. yesterday at 18:34



