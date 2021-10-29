https://ria.ru/20211029/kazn-1756782726.html
In the state of Oklahoma, the convict was executed for the first time in six years
2021-10-29T02: 13
2021-10-29T02: 13
2021-10-29T02: 17
WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Oklahoma authorities on Thursday carried out the death sentence against a prisoner for the first time in six years – John Grant, who had previously requested a stay of execution, said his lawyer Sarah Jernigan. life of the “prisoner. Grant was executed on October 28 for the murder of a prison officer, the first time a convict has been killed in Oklahoma since 2015. Local television channel 2NewsOklahoma reports, citing eyewitnesses, that Grant was convulsed and vomited during the execution. The convict’s convulsions began after the introduction of the first part of the “lethal cocktail” – the drug midazolam. He died 20 minutes after the injection, and the drug was used in at least three US deaths in 2014 that went wrong. Opponents of midazolam argue that its use does not lead to an unconscious state deep enough to painlessly kill a convict, and therefore it is unsuitable.A large public outcry caused a case in April 2014, when convicted Clayton Lockett, who received an injection of a previously unused drug, was agonizingly died for almost an hour. In a favorable scenario, the convicted person should lose consciousness almost immediately, and after a few minutes the doctor states death.
