In Ukraine, a record was set for the number of cases of COVID-19 per day | News | News

Over the past day in Ukraine, 26,071 people fell ill with COVID-19 – this is a record figure since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on October 28 by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

During the day, the coronavirus was diagnosed in 1,830 children and 477 health workers.

“Also over the past day: hospitalized – 5366 people; deaths – 576; recovered – 10,006 people “, – said in the message of the department, published in Telegram.

Also, the country has updated the record for the number of people vaccinated per day. In the past 24 hours, 292 thousand citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Earlier, on October 26, 734 people died from the consequences of COVID-19. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

Prior to that, on October 22, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexei Danilov said that the number of people in Ukraine dying from COVID-19 could soon reach 1,000 per day.

On October 2, the country’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said that the Ukrainian authorities plan to start production of their own vaccines against influenza and coronavirus in 2022. According to him, the first Ukrainian drug will leave the line next year.

On September 13, the Ukrainian government amended the anti-epidemic rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to the new rules, COVID certificates will be divided into green and yellow, the work of some establishments will be allowed even if a red quarantine zone is introduced in the presence of a large number of vaccinated.