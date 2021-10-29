Insider on Angelina Jolie’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s victory in court: “This is far from the end”

A week ago, the court’s decision in the case of joint custody of children in favor of Brad Pitt “bitterly disappointed” Angelina Jolie. The actress is extremely unhappy with this outcome of the case and is preparing for new court proceedings. This was reported by an anonymous source:

She will never forgive Brad and will use whatever she has to appeal the ruling. She claims that this is far from the end, and believes that justice will prevail, – an insider told Us Weekly. Judge John Oderkirk ruled in Pitt’s favor after hearing testimony from witnesses, including child specialists and psychologists, who interrogated the couple’s six children: Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox, and adult Maddox. Jolie, who has repeatedly filed a petition to remove the judge from this case, is sure that the children themselves should have been given the floor, without resorting to the help of intermediaries.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 2015

The current court decision is preliminary, and Jolie has the legal right to challenge it, but according to sources, Brad Pitt “will not let her dictate terms.”

He does not wish Angie any harm. His door is open in case she wants to decide everything in a civilized way, – added the insider. Brad Pitt with parents and children

Recall that on May 26, Page Six, citing the lawyers of the parties, reported that 57-year-old Hollywood actor Brad Pitt achieved joint custody of children from his ex-wife, 45-year-old actress Angelina Jolie. Significant changes will be made to their custody agreement, despite Jolie’s protests.

The divorce proceedings of the former lovers of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went on for five years, and with them disputes over child custody and constant accusations against each other in the press. Back in July 2020, People insiders wrote that all these difficulties are over, and four years later, Angelina and Brad are no longer at odds with each other. However, good news about the pair came only up to a point. In August, Jolie suddenly decided to remove from the trial the private judge John Oderkirk, who is engaged in her divorce proceedings, allegedly because of the business contacts of this very judge with Brad’s lawyers, about which he did not inform the ex-spouse. Pitt was not satisfied with this state of affairs, and his lawyers sent a counterclaim to the court asking not to delay the consideration of the joint custody case. In his statements, the actor emphasized that his ex-wife always knew about his relationship with Odekirk, and now, apparently, she decided to use this detail against him. From that moment on, the litigation between the spouses escalated again and continued until today. Angelina Jolie with children