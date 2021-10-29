Intel abandons plans to commercialize Arctic Sound accelerators

In August 2020, Intel officially unveiled the Arctic Sound line of data center accelerators. They are based on GPUs with the Xe-HP architecture, and one, two or four GPUs can be soldered on the substrate. It was planned that such devices will find applications in the field of artificial intelligence and media content processing.



Raja Koduri demonstrates a sample of the top-end GPU Xe-HP

In fact, the Xe-HP family is the first powerful Intel GPU with tens of teraflops of peak processing power. Despite this, the commercial release of Arctic Sound accelerators will not be launched. Intel decided to limit their scope of application to its own software development cloud for supercomputers in the oneAPI environment. Intel customers will have access to devices of the Xe-HPG (high-performance gaming) and Xe-HPC (high-performance computing) families.

“We deployed Xe-HP in our oneAPI development cloud and used it as a SW development tool for oneAPI and Aurora. We do not intend to commercialize the Xe-HP at this time. It has evolved into HPG and HPC, which are on the production path for the common market, ”said Raja Koduri, head of graphics at Intel.

