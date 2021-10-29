Intel will not release Xe-HP GPUs (Arctic Sound)

Intel’s senior vice president Raja Koduri said the Xe-HP GPUs, known as the Arctic Sound family, will not hit the market. At least the company has no such plans. These components will only be used on Intel’s own cloud servers.

The information came from a truly reputable source: Raja Koduri at Intel is Senior Vice President, Chief Graphics Architect, and General Manager of Architecture, Graphics and Software. He tweeted Intel’s plans, answering a question from one of the users. Leaving the Arctic Sound family of processors to its own needs, the company will offer its customers products in the Xe-HPG (gaming graphics) and Xe-HPC (high performance computing accelerators) series, which Xe-HP evolved into, and they are aimed at the general market.

We deployed Xe HP in our oneAPI devcloud and leveraged it as a SW development vehicle for oneAPI and Aurora. We currently don’t intend to productize Xe HP commercially, it evolved into HPG and HPC that are on general market production path – Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) October 28, 2021

Xe-HP was originally announced as a general-purpose GPU capable of running in cloud environments and workstations. The component focuses on both media processing and machine learning functions. The company spoke about him last August as part of the Architecture Day event. Arctic Sound’s place on the market will be occupied by Alchemist Arc gaming video cards, as well as the Ponte Vecchio computing accelerator.